The date is set: On July 15, Norah O'Donnell officially becomes the anchor of the CBS Evening News.

Our Darren Perron spoke with her about what we can expect this election season. Watch the video for the interview.

You can see more of Darren's interview with Norah O'Donnell this weekend. He also asked her about filling the position Walter Cronkite once held, about her life off camera and more. You can see that on "You Can Quote Me" Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.