Local doctors are still worried about a norovirus outbreak in the Rutland community.

They say three confirmed cases have been diagnosed at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

The norovirus is a highly contagious disease, with an incubation period of 24 to 48 hours

The best ways to protect yourself is by washing your hands, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers, preparing or handling food.

Symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, fever, headache, and dehydration.

The hospital says special precautions have been put in place to stop the spread.