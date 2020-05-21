North Beach Campground to be used as homeless tent site

North Beach Campground in Burlington will be closed to the public this summer and will instead be used as a sanctioned tenting site for the city's homeless.

Anew Place executive director Kevin Pounds says that the city and his organization are working together on the initiative. Traditionally, as the weather gets warmer, more of the city's homeless move to outdoor sites and makeshift tent cities. But with COVID-19 still a threat, health officials and homeless advocates are trying to encourage a safer method this year.

"For a lot of us who live in the Burlington area, if you go down a lot of the bike paths and trails and stuff, you have probably noticed during the warm weather months we have a lot of people who kind of scatter and pop-up tents in different areas. So, this is creating a safer alternative for that population," Pounds said.

Anew place says the same staff who ran the low-barrier shelter will be running this campsite. They're estimating about 30 people will tent there. starting in June 1.

The city-owned campground hosted homeless in leased RVs until earlier this month under a cooperative agreement with Anew, the city and state officials.

