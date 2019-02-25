North Carolina woman sentenced to 4 months for alien smuggling

A North Carolina woman will serve four months in prison for trying to smuggle six people across the Canadian border into Vermont.

It happened last March. Federal authorities say Carmen Melari Ferrufino Perdomo, 29, flew to Burlington, rented a car and picked up six aliens who had walked across the border illegally near Highgate. They say the native Honduran's plan was to take them to New York City in exchange for payment. But Border Patrol stopped her soon after picking up the passengers.

She was sentenced Friday. In addition to the four-month term, she faces a one-year period of supervised release and a $5,100 fine.