North Country Chamber taking donations to feed health care workers, support restaurants

A new initiative is underway in New York's North Country to feed those working on the front lines.

Feed Our Frontlines is a program offered by the North Country Chamber of Commerce that allows people to make donations online to provide meals to local health care workers during the current crisis.

The chamber's Alyssa Senecal says right now the are focusing on hospital staff, but hope to expand to others on the front lines "You're helping the frontline staff by providing a free meal while they are working and doing such an amazing job, and you are supporting a local restaurant at the same time," she said.

In the week the program has been open they have collected $7,000 seven thousand dollars t provide those meals.

