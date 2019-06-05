North Country EMS bill passes in New York Senate

Legislation that will help emergency medical response in Essex County, New York passed in the Senate Tuesday.

The bill allows Essex County to establish a special district for the financing and operation of general ambulance services.

We told you how many ambulance services such as Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad are seeing a difficulty in meeting the care of their residents and say that response times are lagging.

Senator Betty Little sponsors this bill and says the coordination between towns will be able to alleviate the strain on services.

“Communities in Essex County are seeing increasing difficulty meeting the emergency health care needs of their residents,” Little said in a statement. “The volunteers and paid staff we have are incredible, but there are too few of them. Training and certification requirements have increased, making it much more challenging for dedicated and caring people to provide this service.”