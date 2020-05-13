North Country Lions Clubs deliver treats to front-line workers

The staffers at Meadowbrook Healthcare in Plattsburgh have full bellies thanks to the Lions Club.

Wednesday morning, members of the Chazy, Peru and Plattsburgh chapters stopped by the nursing and rehab center to deliver fresh pastries from Rulf's Orchards in Peru.

The Lions Club said this is one of the many stops they made to feed essential workers on the front lines.

"Their jobs are very tough right now. People want to see their loved ones but do they want to see their loved ones one time or do they want to see them a thousand times? It's very difficult for everybody," said Ricky Laurin of the Chazy Lions Club.

Their next round of sweet treats will head to the Peru Police Station and the sheriff's department.