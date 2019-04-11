North Country Union High School closed Thursday due to threat

A high school in the Northeast Kingdom is closed Thursday morning after a reported threat.

It's unclear what the threat is, but the superintendent of the North Country Supervisory Union isn't taking any chances.

Here's part of the recorded message he sent to parents:

"A threat was made against NCUHS to be enacted upon on Thursday, April 11. All other schools in the supervisory union will remain open. The threat was specific to NCUHS, the high school and career center will remain closed until further notice," said Superintendent John A. Castle.

Castle says they need to figure out whether North Country High School will be open Friday.

Some parents who have children in other schools in the district say they're upset those schools weren't closed too and aren't sending their kids in.

