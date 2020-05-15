North Country businesses start phase one of reopening

While the sign may be down, Bob's Music is open for business.

"We've been really looking to get back open again," said Manson Glover of Bob's Music.

For two months, the music has stopped inside the store. The drums aren't keeping time and ukeleles sit unused in their boxes.

"I think a lot of folks want to play some musical instruments, they've got a little extra time on their hands, so we are really happy to oblige that," Glover said.

Glover says the experience will change a bit, starting out offering curbside pickup and only allowing people inside when the state gives the OK.

"I usually don't have have a big crowd of people in here, usually one or two people trying out a guitar trying to find out what works for them and certainly I can do that," Glover said.

You'll see the open sign lit, too, down on Clinton Street, where the open flag waves at NY Green Health.

"We're a very person-based business," said Damian Tackett of NY Green Health. "It's been nice to reconnect."

Tackett says it has been an interesting two months for his CBD store. They've been relying heavily on loyal customers and delivery drop-offs.

"Just doing the best we can as we can," Tackett said.

He says he had to let his employees go and didn't get any help from small business loans.

"That was very difficult because these are good people who need those paychecks but right now it's just me. I'm very confident that soon they will be coming back," Tackett said.

Changes he made at the store include a plethora of hand sanitizer, mandatory masks and a newly installed service window.

"So you never actually have to come into the store if you choose not to," he said.

Both stores say they are ready to get back to business and see the customers they miss so much.