North Country colleges, chamber team up to help students

A new partnership in the North Country is aimed at giving students more access to education.

Clinton Community College, SUNY Empire and the North Country Chamber of Commerce are now working together.

They signed three agreements on Thursday for students at Clinton Community College to transfer to SUNY Empire, either in person or online.

Students transferring into addiction services and nursing can get credits for real-life experience. And students can transfer up to 79 credits to a bachelor's degree in any arts, science or applied science degrees.

"We have set it up where they can get their bachelor's degree in three years. That's going to save them time, that's going to save them money. How do we do it? We do it because we also give them college credit fo their life experience. That's an important value," said Jim Malatras, the president of SUNY Empire.

The partnership went into effect on July 2.