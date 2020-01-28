North Country community comes together to build ice palace

They say it takes a village and that is certainly the case in the village of Saranac Lake as volunteers work to build the ice palace ahead of this year's winter carnival.

It's the 123rd edition of the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival.

"Hasn't been consecutive due to history but we do it every year now in modern-day, we keep up the tradition," said Colleen O'Neill of the Winter Carnival Committee.

Committee members say the carnival and its frozen dwelling-- an ice palace-- are getting more and more popular.

"Swarms of people come from all over the country," O'Neill said.

It's a weeklong event filled with fireworks, a fun run, winter sports and more.

But the ice palace is the main attraction and it's been a labor of love for locals.

"We've cut up almost 3,000 blocks and put up most of them already," said Dean Biker of the Ice Palace Committee.

Hundreds of hours over the last week put in by hundreds of people.

"Everyone here is a volunteer," Baker noted.

And even a special guest appearance from Lake Champlain's favorite lake monster, Champ!

This winter, Mother Nature has been a little warmer than the builders would like.

"We were lucky to get enough thickness of the ice so we could begin building," Baker said.

It takes at least 10 inches of thickness for each block. If the ice isn't that thick, that means no spot in the palace; they don't want to put anyone's safety at risk.

We asked if they ever cancel the building altogether when the mercury rises.

"No, there have been years where we actually tore it down twice and built it three times, but it was a lot smaller than this," Baker said.

It gets the community out and about to celebrate winter in freezing temps.

"That's the whole reason the carnival was started is to get people out and to just have fun," O'Neill said.

All the events for winter carnival start this Saturday and go through next week. Click here for the full schedule of events.