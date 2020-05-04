North Country could be 1st part of New York cleared to reopen

The North Country could be the first area of New York to get the greenlight to reopen the economy.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday laid out additional criteria for determining how to get New Yorkers back to work. He said areas seeing the least COVID-19 activity will go first.

"Rather than wait for the whole state to be ready, reopen on a regional basis. If upstate has to wait for downstate to be ready, they're going to be waiting a long time," said Cuomo, D-New York.

The North Country is already in the clear in five categories, including the number of new hospitalizations and hospital capacity. But like most of the rest of the state, the North Country still does not have enough testing and contact tracing capacity to meet the governor's reopening criteria.