North Country emergency squad says it's at risk of closing

The Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad says they are at risk of closing their doors. They say a tax increase could save them, but one town manager says that might not be the best use of tax dollars. Our Kelly O'Brien has both sides.

"The funding we receive from the towns only lasts about six months," said Terry Bashaw, a critical care tech with the Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad.

The ambulance covers nearly 170-square miles, helping more than 2,500 people their time of need, and even more in the summertime.

They say they need a new ambulance, as well as updates to their existing rig. They're asking for $200,000 in the next two years.

"Our budgets are extremely low compared to what it takes to run a department of our size," Bashaw said.

Fixing these problems means more money from the town's budget.

"We need to do it financially sound and I'm not sure what they are doing there is financially sound," Lewis Town Supervisor Jim Monty said.

Monty says that tax increase might not be feasible for his taxpayers.

"Taxpayers who in the winter are asking, 'Do I eat? Do I pay my heating bill?'" Monty said.

Monty says he knows it's costly to run everything but that he thinks they need to be more financially wise.

Recently, he says they bought a Medicar and pay their part-time staff more than other communities in the county.

"That's where our funding is going," Monty said.

Rural communities all over Essex County are seeing similar problems.

"It's a problem everywhere but there are several layers, some areas have worse problems than others," said Ronald Jackson of the Essex County EMS Implementation Committee.

From not having enough volunteers to financial burdens and filling coverage to communities that don't have the proper coverage.

The county is working on the issue. They recently received $6 million from the state, but that money in the first year isn't going to all towns in the county.

They have a five-year plan that would include working to fix dropped calls, helping with the financial burdens and filling those empty volunteer spaces, but that money won't last forever.

"If you have to raise what they are paying to a higher level so they don't go bankrupt and don't have to eat up their reserves, they may well exceed the tax cap," Jackson said.

No one wants to see the squads close their doors because they provide an important service. But the town wants to make sure all the dollars going toward helping the community are being used in the right way.

"It's kind of a double-edged sword. Darned if you do, darned if you don't," Monty said.

The Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad is holding a public information hearing Tuesday night for the community. There, they hope to gain community support for increasing taxes and explain why a bigger budget would be beneficial.