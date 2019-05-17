North Country facilities spared in Cuomo's prison closure plan

No prisons in New York's North Country will get the ax as part of the governor's closure plan.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, announced Friday that he will recommend closing one prison in western New York and another in New York City as part of his plan to save money.

That means the seven state prisons in northern New York will be spared, saving hundreds of jobs in mostly rural communities.

The region has already lost three prisons in the last decade and feared more would be on the chopping block.