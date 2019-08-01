North Country gets $22.6M for battery storage facility

The New York Power Authority has approved $22.6 million for a battery storage demonstration facility in Chateaugay.

Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay, said the 20-megawatt project will put the area on the forefront of renewable energy. He says it will help the economy and add jobs.

The battery storage facility will be built next to an existing electricity transmission substation.

The project will include a lithium-ion battery system to absorb excess power there.

Power will be stored for later so it doesn't get wasted.