North Country health officials urge people to get flu shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is widespread flu in much of the country and that includes our region.

New York state alone has had more than 5,000 confirmed cases this season. Vermont and New Hampshire are not seeing that many cases but the numbers are growing.

The Clinton County Health Department in New York says anyone who is old enough should get the flu shot, especially people who spend a lot of time in busy public places. They say it could protect you and others.

"They will continue to rise throughout the season, so really it's important and it's not too late to get your flu shot," said Karen Derusha of the Clinton County Health Department.

The Health Department says you can get a flu shot up until spring and you shouldn't need another until next winter.