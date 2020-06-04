North Country hospitals getting back to normal hours

Several North Country hospitals are getting back to normal starting next week.

The University of Vermont Health Network Elizabethtown Community Hospital's Crown Point and High Peaks Health Centers will resume normal hours, starting Monday.

Both have been operating under limited hours since last month.

Health officials say their in-person visits have quadrupled since mid-march, so officials say they are happy to be getting back to some normalcy.

Precautions will be still be in place. Masks, COVID-19 screenings and temperature checks are required for all in-person visits. They also are staggering appointments to limit the number of people in the waiting rooms. Patients can also check in by phone and wait in their cars.

The Crown Point Health Center Food Pantry will be open everyday except Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Donations can be coordinated by phone.