North Country hospitals taking a hit from coronavirus

Some hospitals in New York's North Country say this pandemic is hurting their bottom line.

They say their monthly income has taken a major hit.

The Elizabethtown Community Hospital and Adirondack Health say they are seeing more than a 50% loss each month, equating to millions of dollars lost in revenue.

The two hospitals are hopeful that reinstating elective surgeries will help their financial crunch but have not been given much information on when and how the process will work.

"Obviously, all of us are very interested in starting to reopen services so that we can continue to serve our communities. With that, I should also point out, though, that we really haven't gotten full guidance yet from the Department of Health relative to what exactly that is," said Sylvia Getman of Adirondack Health.

The Elizabethtown Community Hospital says it's looking forward to federal aid but they are not sure how much is coming or how much it will help.