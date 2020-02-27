North Country kids get crash course in adulting

Students in New York's North Country are getting a crash course in adulting.

This is the second year CV-TEC has offered "Mad City Money."

Eleventh and 12th-graders get a folder with the fate of their future inside: their job, their income, their spouse's income, whether they have kids or not and any debt they might have. Their mission: plan a financially responsible budget.

Different tables offer different things to spend their money on and some could make or break your budget.

Students need to look at what kind of house they want, what kind of cars they can afford, food to buy, clothes and more.

It's a real eye-opener for kids.

"Being financially stable is not one of those topics that's really at the top of their priority lists but this gives them a good opportunity to have conversations, see how their spending affects their budget, whether negatively or positively. We're getting some really good feedback from the students," said Sherry Snow of CV-TEC.

The event also offers presentations on savings accounts, identity theft and how to save and pay for college.