North Country kids offer Memorial Day message of thanks to vets

This Memorial Day, students at a North Country school want veterans to know they're thinking about those who served. Our Kelly O'Brien shows you how.

On Memorial Day, we remember soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

But some might not know what the ultimate sacrifice is or even what a veteran is.

"My first question that one of my students asked me about service and I couldn't believe all the questions I got from them. So in my mind, I said a lot of these students probably have no idea what veterans are," said Martin Remillard of Au Sable Forks Elementary.

Remillard served in the U.S. Army for six years. When he returned, he served in another way. He works as a math teacher. But this veteran is always happy to play the role of history teacher, as well.

"I just want to instill in students that no matter what war is, the veteran or the solider is doing what they are asked to do for their country," Remillard said.

He teaches his students about those who served, just like him, on and off American soil.

"To get to know what they did in the Army or whatever branch of service you did," said Carson Haywood, a sixth-grader.

The students spent the end of the school year learning what a veteran is and the commands and drills they were taught on duty. The kids held a special ceremony Wednesday, and veterans from all over the North Country were invited to take part in the event.

The fifth- and sixth-graders suited up and booted up to show veterans what they have learned. The combat vehicles, marches, drills and the commands will never be forgotten.

"It's a great honor to all of us," said Doc Commagist, a Vietnam veteran.

Students honored those active, reserve or discharged to show they are grateful for those sacrifices and to offer a salute of thanks to those still here.

"Makes you stand about three feet taller. Just very grateful, very grateful for their efforts and their acknowledgment that you have served for their country and their freedom," Commagist said.

And students take away what an honor it is to serve.

"I just want to instill in all the students-- please serve anywhere for your community or your country," Remillard said.

The ceremony concluded with the students asking the panel of vets questions about the time they served.