North Country lab in the running for 'wacky name' contest

A Clinton County, New York, canine is in the running in a national wacky names contest.

Big League Chewie, a three-year-old chocolate lab from Peru is one of the top ten finalists in Nationwide insurance company's Wackiest Pet Name contest.

Chewie was named by owner Sean Kanaly for his love of Star Wars and baseball. The family says they were so shocked when they learned that Chewie had been selected from hundreds of thousands of pets entered.

"Chewie is an incredible dog, he is a wonderful dog. He's very calm and loving and just the kind of dog that you want to squeeze tight all the time, like you cant get close enough to him. He is so cute," said co-owner Jennifer Kanaly.

The drawing for the winner is looming Wednesday.