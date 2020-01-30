North Country leaders share joint vision for future

Lawmakers and business leaders in Clinton County gathered on Thursday for the fourth annual State of the County, City and Town in New York's North Country. Our Kelly O'Brien was there and has more on the message.

Plattsburgh City's mayor, the town's supervisor and a Clinton County lawmaker reflected on 2019, and then looked ahead at the future for the Lake City and surrounding county.

Mark Henry, the chair of the Clinton County Legislature, says there are plans to focus on infrastructure and green-energy projects that he hopes will bring more jobs to the region.

Mayor Colin Read also said infrastructure was a top priority, including road maintenance.

Read used graphs to show how his office believes the city is working its way out of debt and doing so by cutting costs.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says 2019 was a banner year for Plattsburgh, with many ground-breakings and new businesses opening up shop in the town.

"We are a four-season construction town and we have lots and lots of projects continuing to move forward. In 2019, we had over 380,000 square feet of new business, 479 building permits and over $43 million of value in our local economy. That is a banner year," Cashman said.

Cashman added that after a traffic study on the notoriously congested Ampersand Drive and Rugar Street intersection, a traffic light will be installed this year. That was a crowd-pleaser.

In the past, the city mayor and town supervisor have been at odds over policies. But on Thursday, the town, the city and the county shared a vision of keeping people in the region, particularly families and younger folks. And they all agreed the way to bring people to the North Country and keep them there is to make sure there is affordable housing for them to live in.