North Country limiting local government interactions

Town leaders in New York's North Country are making changes to local government amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective Monday, March 16 at 8 a.m., the City of Plattsburgh and Village of Saranac Lake will impose a plan to minimize the communicability of COVID-19 infections by minimizing human-to-human personal contact at their respective City Hall and Town Hall and other municipal offices.

"This Executive Order is not designed to limit the necessary work of municipal government. However, the use of technologies like email, the postal service, telephone, pdf document exchange, online billpay, drop-boxes, YouTube and Skype meetings, and other technologies will allow the minimization of the rate of virus infection. Face-to-face meetings of our employees, municipal boards, and various committees and boards shall continue, and shall continue to be broadcast online. We will make every effort to accommodate staff or members who cannot attend meetings due to health concerns through videoconferencing facilities. We also require those who wish to comment to these committees to submit their comments in advance to the chairperson of the respective committees, for Plattsburgh, to Beth Carlin at carlinb@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov, or for Saranac Lake, to Kareen Tyler, Village Clerk, clerk@saranaclakeny.gov. Meetings will be open only to members and invited guests and will be broadcast via social media opportunities which will be announced," said Mayor's Reed and Rabideau.

Municipal leaders are also asking community groups to limit public interactions. Both Mayors will meet on Thursday and are expected to release more information.