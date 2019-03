The man who police say killed his girlfriend in the North Country last week is due in court Monday.

David Bova

Police say David Bova shot and killed his girlfriend, Magen Goyette, 30, in Au Sable Forks Wednesday.

It happened on Silver Lake Road. Investigators say Bova shot Goyette through the window of a pickup truck she was sitting in and then took off. Police caught up with him later at his home on Separator Road.

Bova is charged with second-degree murder.