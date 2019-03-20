North Country murder suspect told police he 'snapped'

We are learning new details about that deadly shooting last week in Au Sable Forks, New York.

David Bova

Our Kelly O'Brien got her hands on murder suspect David Bova's statement to the police. Bova confessed right away and told police all about the hours leading up to the murder of his live-in girlfriend Magen Goyette.

Bova said he and Goyette moved into the trailer on Separator Road in February. He said they argued a lot and she wanted to break his guns.

The night before Goyette's murder, Bova says she threatened his life and he called the police. A state trooper arrived at their home. Bova left with his brother, who begged him to spend the night at their parents' home. Bova went home instead.

Bova says he woke up the morning of the murder to find troopers in his home and Goyette left with them.

That's when he said he realized his cellphone was missing. He thought Goyette had it and tracked her down at her parents' house, where he grabbed her by the shirt and asked for his phone.

Bova said she didn't give it to him, so he got back in the Jeep and sped away. He lost control by Fred's Garage on Silver Lake Road and crashed. Crews from the garage rushed over to help and said police were on the way.

Bova loaded his gun and saw the Goyettes' truck headed toward him. He said that is when he snapped and let off four to five rounds of bullets. He did not know if they had hit the truck but he heard yelling.

Bova was picked up on the side of the road by a stranger who we now know was George Kinsman. Kinsman dropped Bova off back at his trailer.

Bova said he knew the police would be coming so he smoked a cigarette and waited.

He told police he wished he listened to his brother and spent the night at his father's house, and then none of this would have happened. He ended his statement saying, "I don't know what is wrong with me."

A grand jury is expected to hear Bova's case but no date has been set.

We reached out to New York State Police about the statement but did not hear back from them before this story was published.