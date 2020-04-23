North Country organizations team up to deliver emergency food

With so many people out of work, the need for food assistance is at an all-time high. Our Kelly O'Brien spoke with a North Country group hoping to help.

Hub on the Hill is helping get farmers' products out into the community and helping families in need using emergency food packages.

Over the last three weeks, the boxes have been filled up with fresh food and meals from North Country farms to serve the people who need it in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.

"COVID 19 has created a situation where we went from bad to much, much worse in terms of food access and food security," said Brittany Christenson of AdkAction.

The emergency food packages are offered through Hub on the Hill and local nonprofit AdkAction to help people without easy access to grocery stores and those facing financial hardships.

"You add the pandemic crisis on top of that and suddenly you have people that have new economic barriers to access," Christenson said.

The program runs on grants from the Adirondack Foundation Special and Urgent Need Fund and donations from the community.

Their initial goal was to raise $55,000 for the program to deliver 1,000 meals to 100 people over 10 weeks. They have met that goal and surpassed it, setting a new goal of $130,000.

"We're at about $100,000 now and if we are able to meet our goal, we will be able to ramp up to 235 families a week," Christenson said.

After the food is packed up and the truck is loaded, it's brought to pickup locations or delivered right to recipients' doorsteps.

A person who got one of the food deliveries in Whallonsburg wanted to remain nameless but shared her gratitude for the program that helps feed her family.

"I greatly appreciate anything I get from somebody. It just helps us with being able to pay our bills instead of having to pay for groceries," she said.

Hub on the Hill and AdkAction hope to work with other organizations to keep programs like this going.

Click here for information on how you can donate to the Emergency Food Packages Project or how you can get referred to the program.