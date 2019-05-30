North Country program aims to help teens find their path

Many high school seniors are wrapping up the year and looking to the future. But not every student knows what they want to do next. In the North Country, a program called RAMP is trying to help by letting teens try out some options. Our Kelly O'Brien shows you how.

Coryer Staffing knows North Country jobs.

"Doing temporary, temp to hire and direct hire staffing," said David Coryer of Coryer Staffing.

The company works to find North Country residents that perfect job, but it occurred to them some people might not know they need help.

"We had this idea of working with the students," said Elizabeth Goerlitz-Coryer of Coryer Staffing. "We said, well, what if they had another year after they graduate from high school before going into the workforce?"

That's when RAMP Started. RAMP is an acronym for Ready, Able, Marketable, Proven.

"Sort of the idea that they can try out a job, they can work for a few months in one setting and if they don't like it, they're not doing a great job, they can go to another setting and see if that's to their liking," David said.

The gap year program started last June. So far, they have placed almost 30 students in a job that lasts one year. Participants also get advice from a career counselor.

"Who helps them with day in and day out decision-making in this first year of employment," David explained.

RAMP works closely with many industrial companies in the area, but they also have placed students in management or food services positions.

They hope this gap year will help students decide what they want to do for the rest of their lives, whether it be to jump right into the workforce or head to college.

"Maybe RAMP led them to understanding a little more about themselves and helping them be more prepared for that next venture," Elizabeth said.

Coryer Staffing says so far, RAMP is a success. And it just received a $150,000 federal grant to keep it going.

Coryer is still taking applications from graduating seniors for this summer. It's important to note these are not internships, the students will be actual employees with a paycheck.