North Country restaurant owner helps community with supplies

With the governor's latest order restricting New York restaurants from offering dine-in service, one North Country restaurant has found a new way to serve the community. Our Kelly O'Brien shows you.

Six months ago, Josh Olcott bought the Arsenal Inn. He never expected service to slow down from something like the COVID-19.

In these trying times for him and his new business, the community has been there.

"The community has been super supportive," Olcott said.

He knew he wanted to do something for his community. After seeing posts online about the shortages in stores for basic household items, an idea came to him.

"I have the option of ordering that from my supplier," Olcott said.

Sitting inside the Arsenal are 150 one-dozen egg cartons, 300 loaves of bread, 120 half-gallons of milk and 50 rolls of toilet paper.

"I basically have the option of ordering anything the grocery store would have," Olcott explained.

He is selling these good at cost-- nothing more, nothing less than what the diner pays.

"I've had quite a few people come in and get some toilet paper, some eggs-- milk, I think, is the big one," Olcott said.

He says it was a gamble buying all the extra supplies as a new business owner, but he wanted to do what he could for the community that has done so much for him.

"Wasn't in it to make any money, I just want to make sure the community that has supported me for the last six months, I'm able to support them in a way they need," Olcott said.

