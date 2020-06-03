North Country restaurants can offer outdoor dining Thursday

Restaurants in New York's North Country can start to offer outdoor dining on Thursday.

That's part of New York's phase two of reopening, which also includes curbside retail, real estate and limited hair salons and barbershops.

The Clinton County Health Department says the county is on a good track to make it to phase three.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a set of criteria a region must maintain in order to advance reopening. That includes hospitalization numbers, number of tests done per month per region and keeping the rate of transmission number under 1.1%.

Phase three would allow bars and restaurants to start opening up some indoor dining, more businesses in the personal care industry, the DMV and county government buildings.

Clinton County Public Health Director John Kanoza says reopening will require some changes from anyone entering a building or business.

"Most services in the future will require an appointment, as I previously mentioned, so be ready for that. Wait areas will likely be in your vehicle or outside, hopefully for only a short period of time. Again, your patience will be needed to try and offer the best service under difficult conditions that we are currently in," Kanoza said.

If everything goes as planned, the health department says the North Country could enter phase three in the next two weeks.