North Country restaurants, spas allowed to open their doors

New York's North Country is moving ahead with reopening. Friday, indoor seating at restaurants and bars reopened to 50% capacity, and personal care industries are taking customers.

The businesses our Kelly O'Brien spoke with said they are ecstatic to get back to work after being shut down for nearly three months.

"Excited just to get back to the new normal," said Chad Hunkins of StoneWorks Massage and Skincare.

StoneWorks is ready to get back and help people relax.

"We are touching people, so we have new policy and procedure," Hunkins said.

Inside, you can't sit in their lobby; you'll have to wait in your car. And some of their services are off-limits for the time being.

"The only thing we can't offer-- facials and lip and chin waxing," Hunkins said.

They have cleaning supplies stocked for in between each client and they are ready to go starting on Monday, already booked up for the whole week.

In downtown Plattsburgh, guests of Irises Cafe and Wine Bar are taking full advantage of the beautiful weather.

"Really looking forward to seeing everybody. The last two days we've had the outdoor seating, we've seen so many regulars. We've had so much positive support," said Carol McLean of Irises.

Now offering indoor seating, too, but you'll notice 50% fewer spots to sit than there were pre-pandemic.

"Customers are being good understanding that we have limited seating, so we are trying to move along," McLean said.

JoLi Salon and Spa waited no time to open back up. Customers are already in chairs.

"It's a little bit difficult because after being laid off for so long, so coming back to it your body is trying to adjust," said Joey Tran of JoLi.

Changes inside the salon are plexiglass barriers and 15 minutes in between customers to completely sanitize stations.

"We are the most vulnerable, especially the workers because we see so many clients. So, we have to protect ourselves," Tran said.

They recommend calling ahead and making a reservation or appointment to guarantee your spot inside.