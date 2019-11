Local school leaders are shutting down screen time.

Students in the Beekmantown Central School District have Chromebooks and student accounts to help them do school work.

Starting Thursday, a software called Go-Guardian is forcing kids to un-plug at night.

Students won't be able to get on the internet between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. during the week, and 11 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. on the weekend.