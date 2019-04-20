North Country sees rivers flowing fast, road closures

Kelley Tucker, a river scientist with the AuSable River Association says in the last 24 hours, there was a half inch of rainfall. That overnight rainfall causing rivers to roar and to rise in Essex and Clinton Counties.

Tucker says its a a stage known as bankfull, referring to the water level just about to spill into the flood plain.

Tucker explains, "The water comes up, gains velocity, spreads out on to the flood plain and slows down." She says as the water is flowing, it is also depositing sediment and cobble material that is being carried by the fast flowing water.

Along the AuSable and Saranac Rivers, communities are seeing road closures. River Road in Saranac is closed due the the roadway being engulfed by the river.

Essex and Clinton Emergency personal reminding residents not to travel over roads that are flooded. It could be dangerous for you or your car because you don't know how deep the water is.

Also along the rivers are teams from the United States Geological Survey documenting the water levels.

Tucker says the river was at it's highest around one PM Saturday, "for the most part it looks like it peaked it will be going down from here and hopefully our rain will dissipate over the day too."

Tucker says flooding would depend on where the rain is falling. So far, there have been no evacuations but If you live along one the these rivers, Tucker said you should have a bag and plan in place, just in case and to use your common sense.

"I think you should always pay attention and be in touch with the local town and the county and your emergency services if you have any concerns," she says.

Stay with Channel 3 News for any updates regarding flooding for road closures in the region

