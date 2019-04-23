North Country singer's legacy tarnished by old songs

A singer who has been dead more than 30 years is now at the center of a national dialogue about racism.

Kate Smith, whose rendition of "God Bless America" became a fixture at New York Yankees games and Philadelphia Flyers hockey games has come under fire for allegedly singing songs with racist language. Both teams have stopped using Smith's music and the Flyers covered up and removed her statue from its place outside their arena.

Now, the controversy has reached New York's North Country.

Smith is not only buried in Lake Placid, she's also a member of the Lake Placid Hall of Fame. Our Kelly O'Brien spent the day learning about what she means to the village, and why people there say she's not losing her place anytime soon.

"Nice lady, very nice lady," North Elba Town Supervisor Roby Politi said.

Her voice rings from coast to coast. Smith was most known for her rendition of "God Bless America."

"Oh, she was definitely a patriot," said Sandy Caligiore of the Lake Placid Hall of Fame.

Smith left her mark on Lake Placid. While she was born in Virginia, she loved the Adirondacks so much, she moved here and bought a camp and produced her famous radio show, "The Kate Smith Hour."

"She loved Lake Placid. I think Lake Placid was really her home," Politi said.

Smith did a lot for the Lake Placid community, donating her time and money to the hospital, churches and village. That's what landed her a spot in the Lake Placid Hall of Fame.

And when she died in 1986 from her battle with diabetes, she was laid to rest at Saint Agnes Cemetery.

In the last week, a scandal as old recordings call her character into question.

Roby Politi knew Smith. She visited his mom's flower shop in the village.

"I don't think Kate Smith is a racist. She never was around me. She would never speak poorly of anyone," Politi said.

Smith was a star in the 1930s and '40s. Critics point to several derogatory songs she sang about black people, one is even called "That's Why Darkies Were Born."

"It should be about intent," Politi said. "I look at this as unfounded and malicious, especially when the person isn't here to defend themselves."

Smith's defenders say the songs were regarded as satire in the day.

"There's no question there is a lot of bad history throughout the years but it's history, but we learn from bad history and hopefully it results in good history," Politi said.

Some places are cutting their ties to Smith.

"I hope the Flyers give us the statue," Politi said.

Despite the controversy, Smith's place in Lake Placid's history is here to stay.

"We're going to leave well enough alone," Caligiore said. "The hall of fame is going to leave her right where she is and we're not going to turn our back on someone who has done so much for this place."

Over the last 25 years, a scholarship in Smith's name has gone to a student at Lake Placid High School interested in pursuing music. Officials say that scholarship will also be staying.