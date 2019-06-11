North Country summit focuses on sustainability

A nonprofit called Adirondack Young Professionals is trying to keep people living in the region.

The group hosts monthly gatherings for networking, and this Wednesday is its annual forum.

Each year they pick a hot button issue to discuss that is tied to the region. This year, it's sustainable power.

Both the city and town of Plattsburgh have made moves to green up energy use. Political leaders, businesses and people living here will have a chance to share ideas and ask questions.

"The more people that are there the more impact that the event will have on our community and it will help move things forward. Not only does this event help us meet our mission of attracting and hopefully retaining young people to the area, but it brings people together. You can network and get a lot out of the networking piece but you can also learn something and the more people that are there, the more the conversation will spread beyond this event," said Ryan Lee, the president of the Adirondack Young Professionals.

It costs $5 to attend if you are not a member. The event kicks off Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Butcher Block.

