North County airports receive federal funding

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced grant funding from the Department of Transportation for two North Country airports: Plattsburgh International Airport and Massena International Airport.

Plattsburgh International will be receiving $270,000 for runway reconstruction, and Massena International will be receiving $404,700 for rehabilitation of runway lighting.

“Keeping our North Country airports updated with the latest technology and construction is critical for our tourism industry, which is an integral part of our economy,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “As we work to combat and ultimately COVID-19, it is important that our airports are prepared to serve travelers when our economy is opened back up. This grant funding from the Department of Transportation is encouraging news for our district.”

