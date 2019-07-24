North Haverhill Fair celebrating 75 years

The North Haverhill Fair kicked off today, celebrating its 75th year.

About 100 venders are taking part in this year's event. There are also dozens of rides, animal shows and exhibits, and, of course, plenty of good old-fashioned fair food.

The fair runs through Sunday. About 300 volunteers help make the event possible every year.

"It is clean, it's agricultural, all of the directors are volunteers. We work hard to put on a good, clean show for the public," said John Aldrich of the North Haverhill Fair.

Today's events include an antique car show. Upward of 100 cars are expected. It begins at 5 p.m.

