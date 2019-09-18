North Haverhill driver dies after crashing into tree

Police in New Hampshire say a driver has died after his car crashed into a tree.

Police said 24-year-old Shaun Trapletti, of North Haverhill, New Hampshire, died late Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 112 and Bradley Hill Road in the town of Bath.

Trapletti was not wearing a seat belt.

Police are still investigating. They said it appears that neither speed nor alcohol contributed to the crash.

