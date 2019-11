With the big winter storm coming, you may be tempted to use your fireplace. But a fire over the weekend has crews warning you to make sure it's clean and inspected first.

Fire crews say it started around 11 p.m. Saturday on Bay View Rd in North Hero.

Multiple crews assisted and they were able to get it under control.

The damage to the roof was extensive however the fire chief says the homeowners were able to get out safely without injuries.