North Hero drawbridge construction to start up again after soil testing

Work on a drawbridge connecting North Hero and Grand Isle is expected to start again Monday morning.

This comes after work was stopped to test the soil.

Officials say the contractor plans to resume demolition on the U.S. Route 2 drawbridge that connects the islands.

A temporary drawbridge will be open to two lanes of traffic, but you should expect random stops to let construction crews in and out of the work zone.

The work is continuing now that testing of the soil is complete.