North Korea diplomacy focus of Norwich Peace and War Center journal

As the U.S. works to create a new relationship with North Korea, a local professor is following the conversation.

Norwich University's Peace and War Center launched in January 2016. It focuses on the relationship between peace and warfare on local and global levels and it targets students and scholars of all fields.

Galen Ettlin spoke with the center's Professor Yangmo Ku about their recently published journal dealing with North Korea and de-nuclearization through diplomacy.