Northbound lane shut down in Georgia due to damaged culvert

A section of Interstate 89 in Georgia will be down to one lane.

Vermont's Agency of Transportation has been monitoring a failing culvert near the right lane, northbound in Georgia between exits 18 and 19.

They say it was damaged during the heavy rain in the Halloween storm, and this week found a 10 foot hole in the culvert.

On Friday, two more similar size holes of were found and crews decided to shut down the lane.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the situation this weekend, and are putting together a plan for repairs.