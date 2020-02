Two people are expected in court Monday after a drug bust in St. Johnsbury.

Police searched a home on Summer Street Friday.

They found over 16 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 60 bags of a suspected heroin fentanyl mix and several thousand dollars in cash.

30-year-old Tyler Ehmann of St. J and 27-year-old Courtney Gray of Bronx, New York were arrested and are being held.