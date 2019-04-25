Northeast Kingdom hospital employees take their kids to work

Seeds could be planted for the next generation of doctors, nurses and specialists in the Northeast Kingdom.

Thursday was Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day around the country.

It had special meaning for a group of 38 whose parents work at Northern Vermont Regional Hospital.

Kids got a lesson on safety as part of the days' activities, including learning when to call 911 and how to handle themselves during an emergency situation.

Group leaders say it's important for kids to see the jobs that their parents do because it might inspire kids.

"To open the kids' eyes of what type of things they can do for the future. If it goes into nursing, if it's a doctor or even if it's in environmental services. It's just really good for them to have that idea," said Jennifer Layn of Northern Vermont Regional Hospital.

"I found the ambulance very interesting because I've never seen somebody get taken out from the ambulance. It was just a really cool experience," said Avery Somers of Peacham.

Several of the children told us they were very excited to see the ambulances up close.

The activities also continue on Friday.