Northeast Kingdom man arrested after posting violent threats online

A Northeast Kingdom man is locked up, accused of threatening to kill family members online.

Image Source: Steve Johnson / Pexels / MGN

Vermont State Police got a report that Roger Pion of Newport posted threats on Facebook.

They say he wanted to seriously hurt or kill multiple members of his family.

He was in court Thursday and is now in state custody.

You may remember Pion from an incident in 2012 where he drove a farm tractor to the Orleans County Sheriff's Department and drove over six cruisers and a van, all because he had a grudge against the department.