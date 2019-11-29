Northeast Kingdom supermarket owner serves community on Thanksgiving

Supermarkets stay open on the holidays, making sure you can grab whatever last minute item you forgot, but that means someone has to work.

But the owner at C & C Supermarket in Downtown Barton says he's proud to serve his customers.

He bought the market three years ago and says it was a dream of his to serve the community.

"Oh, it's awesome. It's something I've wanted to do for a long time" said Ray Sweeney, the owner. "Every Thanksgiving, we offer the employees the day off. And me and my wife, my kids come and we do the whole show."

And by show, Ray means everything at the store. His wife Jessica counts the cash, his daughter Jacqueline is running a register, and his son Trevor is bagging.

It's a family affair, and a labor of love for the Sweeney's.

The community relies on the C & C.

"They just absolutely love that we're the only ones here," said Ray.

And the Sweeney's appreciate their employees. Ray says they are fantastic and just wants to thank them all.