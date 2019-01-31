Northeast Kingdom will be celebrated at Statehouse

The Northeast Kingdom of Vermont will be celebrated Thursday at the Statehouse.

Artists, educators, organizers and entrepreneurs from the region of Caledonia, Essex and Orleans counties will be visiting the capitol Thursday during the first annual NEK Day. The Caledonian Record reports the goal is to celebrate recent successes in the area and highlight collaboration with legislators.

Local leaders will speak to legislative committees throughout the day, and the celebration will include an afternoon ice cream social and business showcase.

