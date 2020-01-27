Northeast governors slow to embrace regional climate pact

A growing number of governors in the Northeast are raising doubts about a regional pact that would tackle transportation emissions.

The reluctance to support the Transportation and Climate Initiative over concerns it could increase gas prices raises doubts about how effective it will be in capping pollution from cars, trucks and other transport sources.

So far, New Hampshire's Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said the state won't join the pact due to concerns about higher gas prices.

Vermont's Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said he wouldn't support the pact if it amounted to a carbon tax.

Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has also raised concerns about the impact on the state's drivers.

