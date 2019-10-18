Northeast lawmakers work toward joint approach on cannabis, vaping

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) Governors around the region are working together to sort out marijuana and vaping regulations.
Representatives from New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York discussed a collaborative approach to cannabis and vaping policies. That included Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York.
Following the summit, the governors reached a set of core principles related to market regulation, public health, public safety and enforcement, and vaping practices. All states agreed to set a cannabis tax structure. They also agreed to help communities disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs. They would have access to the new industry.