Northern NY business awarded low-cost power, capital investments

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced Thursday it will make $231 million of capital investments in energy companies across New York.

The governor's office says the investments will support more than 4,000 jobs.

The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees approved more than 23 megawatts of ReCharge NY power and low-cost hydropower to 11 enterprises throughout the state.

Here in the North Country, Confluent Energies, a Massachusetts-based firm that is developing a network of advanced technology greenhouses in Massena, will receive 16 megawatts of hydropower to help create more jobs. Confluent will also get $110 million in capital investments. The facilities will be constructed in four phases over the next three years,