Northern NY firefighters rescue puppies in a pinch

The Lake Placid fire department came to the rescue of nine puppies and their mother when the dogs found themselves-- literally-- in a tight spot.

Courtesy: Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department

The dogs got stuck under a chicken coop!

Fire officials used a lift to hoist the coop and pull the pups to safety.

All of the puppies and the mother are doing just fine.

Firefighters posted about the rescue on their Facebook page and joked that the goats were there for "moral support."